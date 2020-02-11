Nationwide law enforcement officials gather in North Charleston for NACHO training

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Care and Control Officers from all over the country are in North Charleston for the National Animal Control and Humane Officer Academy (NACHO) Training.

NACHO Training is part of a 120-hour course designed to raise the “standard in animal care and cruelty investigation training” for law enforcement professionals.





Courtesy of: CHS Animal Society

At the end of the week, participants become nationally certified.

The course covers topics such as animal fighting, livestock investigations, animal cruelty crime scene processing, and more.

The course, hosted by the Charleston Animal Society, is taking place at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office from February 10-14.