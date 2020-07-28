Navy hosting “Girls Day Out” virtual summer camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) is hosting their 9th annual “Girls Day Out” summer camp virtually this year, from July 27 through August 1.

The camp teaches rising 8th and 9th grade girls STEM skills, introduces them to professionals in the STEM field, and encourages them to pursue STEM careers.

Professionals will give presentations focusing on “soft skills, such as networking [and] public speaking.” Girls can also attend classes like “Thinking LIke an Engineer Using Ergonomics” and “Building Your Online Resume.”

The virtual format allows girls from other states to participate. There are currently over 100 girls from nine states registered.

A detailed course guide and schedule is available below.