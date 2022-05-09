CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The latest addition to the United States Navy’s fleet of destroyers is heading to the Port of Charleston for a commissioning ceremony.

The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Mississippi and launched in 2018 before being delivered to the Navy in 2021.

The ship was named for Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr., who was the first Black Marine Corps aviator and the first Black Marine Corps officer promoted to brigadier general.

A private commissioning ceremony will be held May 14 at 10:00 before the ship continues on to its home base at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The ceremony will be livestreamed at this link, which will not be active until Saturday.