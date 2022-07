UPDATE: SCDOT cleared the vehicle at 10:44 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a right northbound lane closure due to a disabled vehicle on the Ravenel Bridge.

Reports show a disabled vehicle on 17 at the Ravenel Bridge.

The right northbound lane is closed as of 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

