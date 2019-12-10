NBA star Magic Johnson visits children at MUSC on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former NBA all-star Magic Johnson stopped by the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday to spend time with hundreds of child patients.

Johnson spent time with children who are dealing with health issues and said he was blessed to “bring a smile to their faces.”

The basketball star also shared dozens of photos with the children whom he met at MUSC.

“Today was a day only God could have orchestrated,” Johnson said about his visit. “I enjoyed meeting and taking photos with my SodexoMAGiC employees and thousands of doctors and nurses on staff.”

