NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is crediting fire investigators with finding a stolen pig.

According to the department, NCFD crews were dispatched to a fire in “a homemade travel trailer” on Highland Terrace Drive Thursday morning. After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to get the occupants of the trailer and their two potbelly pigs emergency accommodations. They also took photos of the scene — including the pigs — as part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

After leaving the scene, crews attended training with other NCFD personnel and were discussing the situation. Someone asked if one of the pigs could be Piggie Stardust, who was recently stolen from Charleston Animal Society.

Investigators compared a photo of the pigs taken at the fire to the photos released by Charleston Animal Society and determined them to be a match.

NCFD notified the North Charleston Police Department, who made contact with the suspected pig-nappers. The suspect, William Panasiewicz, confessed and was arrested.

Piggie Stardust was returned to the Charleston Animal Society.