NCFD: Fire extinguished by hotel sprinkler system

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS on Wednesday responded to a hotel on the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue for an active fire alarm.

Crews arrived shortly after 2:21 p.m. and were advised that the fire was on the second floor.

Upon locating the room, firefighters discovered that a fire sprinkler “had activated and extinguished a cooking fire.”

After ensuring that the fire was extinguished, crews “controlled the sprinkler system and started salvage operations on the first floor to reduce damage.” They also used ventilation fans to remove smoke.

No injuries were reported, and the occupants of the room were relocated.

Following the incident, NCFD is reminding the public of these facts: