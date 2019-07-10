NCFD firefighters rescue two motorists after stalling in flood waters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCFD firefighters rescued two people from flood waters early Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a 911 call just after 4:30 a.m. about a “female stuck in the water” who was unable to walk to safety.

Julazadeh said the woman and another person were in their vehicles when they drove into a flooded portion of Corley Drive. Both vehicles stalled and the water was too high for them to safely get out of their cars.

North Charleston Fire Department units were dispatched and arrived on scene to find three vehicles in a flooded portion of Corley Drive.

Firefighters assisted two people in getting out of their vehicles and moving them to safety.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Julazadeh wanted to remind motorists that heavy rain can bring dangerous flash floods without warning. She said six inches of water is enough to cause you to lose control of your vehicle – never drive through flood waters.