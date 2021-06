NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is responding to a Friday afternoon gas leak in North Charleston.

As of 3:00 p.m., Northwoods Boulevard at Ashley Phosphate road is closed as crews work to repair a gas line.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northwoods Blvd by Ashley Phosphate road blocked while gas line is repaired #chsnews #chstrfc — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) June 25, 2021

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.