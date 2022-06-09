NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) will host an event June 16 to ensure drivers have car seats properly secured inside their vehicles.

Certified child passenger safety technicians from NCFD, Safe Kids Charleston Area, MUSC Children’s Health, and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control will participate in the event.

Experts will check for proper installation, check expiration dates and recalls, show parents how to register car seats with manufacturers, and give parents advice on choosing the best seat for their children.

According to NCFD, “car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.”

The event will take place at North Charleston Fire Station 8 (8045 Dorchester Road) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.