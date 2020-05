NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned a shed and mobile home on Tuesday.

NCFD Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said crews responded to a structure fire on Thoroughbred Drive early Tuesday morning.

Both a shed and mobile home were on fire when crews arrived, and they quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.