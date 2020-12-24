NCFD: Large commercial fire in North Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is on scene of a large commercial structure fire Wednesday night.

The agency tweeted around 8:10 p.m. asking the public to avoid Debonair Avenue, where multiple units are responding.

News 2 is en route to the scene and is working to learn more.

We will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES