NCFD: Multiple stores damaged by fire on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) has provided further details regarding a Thursday morning fire on Rivers Avenue.

According to NCFD, they and the Saint Andrews Fire Department were dispatched to the 8400 block of Rivers Avenue around 8:35 a.m. Those first on scene “reported smoke coming from the roof of a suite of stores.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, although multiple stores sustained smoke and water damage. According to NCFD, “no injuries occurred on scene.”

NCFD says that they believe the fire was caused by “an electrical appliance failing, overheating, and igniting.”

The North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston County Rescue Squad provided assistance.