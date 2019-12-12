NCFD responded to more than 1,700 calls in November, urges safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are urging residents to stay safe after responding more than a thousand calls last month.

The department announced this week they responded to more than 1,726 incidents throughout the month of November, including:

47 Fires

6 Overheating

36 Hazardous Conditions

86 Service Calls

364 Good Intent Calls

6 Special Incidents

NCFD said it also responded to nearly 1,000 EMS/rescue calls and more than 200 false alarms during the month.