NCFD responded to more than 1,700 calls in November, urges safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are urging residents to stay safe after responding more than a thousand calls last month.

The department announced this week they responded to more than 1,726 incidents throughout the month of November, including:

  • 47 Fires
  • 6 Overheating
  • 36 Hazardous Conditions
  • 86 Service Calls
  • 364 Good Intent Calls
  • 6 Special Incidents

NCFD said it also responded to nearly 1,000 EMS/rescue calls and more than 200 false alarms during the month.

