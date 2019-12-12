NCFD responded to more than 1,700 calls in November, urges safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are urging residents to stay safe after responding more than a thousand calls last month.
The department announced this week they responded to more than 1,726 incidents throughout the month of November, including:
- 47 Fires
- 6 Overheating
- 36 Hazardous Conditions
- 86 Service Calls
- 364 Good Intent Calls
- 6 Special Incidents
NCFD said it also responded to nearly 1,000 EMS/rescue calls and more than 200 false alarms during the month.