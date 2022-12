NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home.

The fire was out and crews prepared to clear the scene as of 4:02 p.m.

NCFD said that the family who lives in the home was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.