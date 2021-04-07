NCFD responding to housefire on Peggy Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is responding to a Wednesday afternoon fire at a home on the 7700 block of Peggy Drive.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 3:00 p.m.

Smoke appeared to be venting from the rear of the single-story home.

As of 3:22 p.m., crews have not disclosed whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown as well.

