One family displaced after fire at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One family was displaced after an apartment fire Monday morning in North Charleston.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. at the S and K Apartments, formerly known as the Driftwood Apartments, off Stall Road.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say the fire was contained to one apartment. They say it happened in an upstairs back bedroom.

One family has been displaced as a result of the fire. Fire investigators are inside working to determine a cause.

A portion of Stall Road was closed to traffic while crews responded to the call, the roadway has since reopened.