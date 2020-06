NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire Department responded to a early morning house fire on Waterview Dr.

According to Captain Childs, the fire started about 3:30 AM Friday morning.

We were informed there were two residents assisted out of the home with no serious injuries.

Childs says the fire was extinguied around 4 AM.

NCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Count on us for more updates.