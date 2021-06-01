NCFD: Three displaced after fire caused by unattended stove

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCPD) on Monday responded to a house fire at a home on Discovery Road.

Crews arrived around 7:24 p.m. and found “light smoke from the front door of a single-story home.” Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and extinguish the majority of the fire.

Everyone in the home was able to escape.

Firefighters said that the fire was caused by cooking oil left unattended on the stove.

NCFD offered the following cooking safety tips: