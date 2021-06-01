NCFD: Three displaced after fire caused by unattended stove

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCPD) on Monday responded to a house fire at a home on Discovery Road.
Crews arrived around 7:24 p.m. and found “light smoke from the front door of a single-story home.” Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and extinguish the majority of the fire.
Everyone in the home was able to escape.
Firefighters said that the fire was caused by cooking oil left unattended on the stove.
NCFD offered the following cooking safety tips:
- Keep looking at what your cooking, especially keeping an eye on what you fry
- Have an extinguisher near the kitchen and know how to use it
- NEVER use water on an oil/grease fire
- If you have a small grease cooking fire and decide to fight the fire…
- On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
- If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire…
- Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
- Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.
- Keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stovetop.