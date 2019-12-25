NCFD: Two house fires on Christmas Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is urging people to practice fire safety, following fires in two homes on Christmas Day.

According to NCFD, the first fire occurred around 6:20 a.m. in an apartment on the 1200 block of Sumner Ave.

Everyone was evacuated from the apartment, and neighbors in the building were alerted of the fire as well.

The fire was in a bedroom and NCFD determined that it was caused by burning incense.

NCFD reports that they were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and no one was injured.

The second fire occurred at 3:35 p.m. under a mobile home on Stall Road, according to NCFD.

NCFD was able to extinguish the fire, but fire damage forced NCFD to disconnect the power.

One adult and four children are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to NCFD.

NCFD shared some important fire safety tips:

E.D.I.T.H. (Exit Drills In The Home) are an important part of your family’s fire safety. Most fatal home fires happen at night when most people are asleep. Fire can spread rapidly, leaving you as little as one or two minutes to escape once a smoke alarm sounds. It’s important to have and practice an exit drill, planning for a primary and secondary way out of each room. Plan for those that would need assistance in escaping like those with mobility limitations or young children. Choose an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone can meet. Designate someone to call 9- 1-1.

Smoke alarms are essential to home fire safety. Make sure that your home is protected by working smoke alarms. “Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Chief Bulanow. “So, install one on every level of your home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.” Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds. Test your smoke alarms regularly to make sure that they are working

