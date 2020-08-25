NCFD urges safe use of electrical circuits after family escapes mobile home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is reminding people not to overload electrical circuits, after a family escaped a Monday morning mobile home fire.

According to NCFD, crews were dispatched to Hayne Street around 10:27 a.m. and found an active fire in a mobile home.

Two adults and four children were able to evacuate the home while firefighters initiated a fire attack. No injuries have been reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

NCFD says that the fire was likely caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, and reminded the public of the following tips:

  • Don’t overload extension cords with appliances like air conditioners.
  • Extension cords should only be used temporarily.
  • Don’t use extension cords that are cracked or damage.
  • Electrical work should only be done by a qualified electrician.
  • Home electrical fire deaths peak between midnight and 8 a.m.

