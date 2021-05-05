NCFD working structure fire on Althea Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Wednesday responded to a structure fire on the 5800 block of Althea Avenue.

News 2 spoke to the occupants of the house, who said that the fire started in a shed behind the house around 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put that fire out, but around 9:00 p.m., the family was informed that the upstairs of the house had reignited.

According to the family, firefighters were confused when the upstairs of the home ignited because they initially believed the fire had been brought under control. An investigation is underway.

The family had to evacuate the home because of smoke damage.

