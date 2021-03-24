NCPD: 1 dead after Tuesday night shooting on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to the 4000 block of Rivers Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. in response to an individual being shot.

Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim later died from those injuries.

No suspect information was provided. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the North Charleston Police Department.