NCPD: 1 dead after Tuesday night shooting on Rivers Avenue

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to the 4000 block of Rivers Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. in response to an individual being shot.

Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.  Police say the victim later died from those injuries.

No suspect information was provided. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES