NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to NCPD, officers responded to McKnight and Lowell Drive just after 1 a.m. following a shooting report.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old man lying on the road.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Another victim with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital as well.

NCPD says that “several vehicles were struck by gunfire.”

No arrests have been announced at this time. An investigation into the incident is underway.

