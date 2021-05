NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday seized various drugs and firearms from a home in the Highland Terrace community as part of a drug investigation.

During the search, detectives found 100 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams of marijuana, and three firearms.

NCPD did not release the name of the individual or the charges that individual is facing.