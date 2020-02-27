NCPD: 13 bullet casings found outside home where juvenile was shot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one juvenile injured.

According to NCPD, officers were called to assist EMS at the 8400 block of West Bluegrass Drive around 3:08 a.m.

Once on scene, officers discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was not able to provide much information regarding a possible suspect, telling officers that “he doesn’t know who could have done this and doesn’t have any disagreements with anybody currently.”

The victim’s mother told NCPD that he had been shot before, in June of 2018. It is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

After the victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, officers searched the area for evidence.

They found 13 shell casings in the street, several bullet holes in the front side of the house, and two bullet holes in the vehicle parked out front.

Officers do not believe any nearby homes have security cameras that could have captured video.