NCPD: 15 year old arrested for Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced that a 15-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday night in connection to a Saturday night homicide on Lakewood Drive.

The suspect was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Lanelle Dionysious Reed Jr. of North Charleston.

NCPD did not disclose the identity of the juvenile, nor whether he will be charged as an adult.

