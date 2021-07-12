North Charleston PD searching for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Officials say the 15-year-old Maryuri Velasquez went missing from her home on July 10, 2021 at approximately 10 A.M.

Velasquez reportedly took all of her belongings.

The teen is about 5’5″ in height, 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her mother reports that she is probably with her boyfriend, Eduardo “Luis” Hernandez, 22 (pictured below) – The mother states that Hernandez lives in Goose Creek.

If located, please contact Detective Tiffani Crider at (843) 740-2526, or (843) 708-5840