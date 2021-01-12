NCPD: 18-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Tanya Hamilton (18) in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

According to NCPD, one person was shot in the torso following “an altercation” on the 4400 blcok of Dorchester Road.

Hamilton was identified as the suspect, and is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES