NCPD: 18-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Tanya Hamilton (18) in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

According to NCPD, one person was shot in the torso following “an altercation” on the 4400 blcok of Dorchester Road.

Hamilton was identified as the suspect, and is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.