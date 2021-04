NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a 19 -year-old man in connection to the murder of Sandra Molen-Coakley.

Tyson Tyree Tucker has been charged for the April 10 shooting that took place on the 5600 block of Panara Street.

NCPD was assisted by the US Marshals Task Force in making the arrest.