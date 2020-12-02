NCPD: 2 arrested in connection to a body that was found Tuesday night near Spruill Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston announced the arrest of two suspects after a body was found in a wooded area near Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, detectives responded to the scene and searched the area where they located a body that was partially covered by branches and other items.

During an investigation, investigators identified two suspects involved in the death of the individual.

Antolene Smith

Curtis A. Smith

Curtis A. Smith, 65, is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime and Antolene Smith, 45, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Officials say the Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim later.

An investigation is on-going. Count on us for the latest.