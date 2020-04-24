NCPD: 2 found passed out in vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd., led officers in pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and woman who were found passed out inside their vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road led North Charleston police officers in a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers located a Nissan Rogue that was sitting in idle on Ashley Phosphate near Spa Road just before 2:00 a.m.

A man, who was identified as Michael Payne, was located passed out in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a needle in his right hand and a female passenger, Kayla Payne, was also found passed out inside the car.

The report states the vehicle was still in drive, but Michael Payne, 41, had his foot on the brake.

Officers were eventually able to wake both the passenger and driver after several attempts. After hesitating to do so, the suspect eventually put the vehicle into park, but immediately began revving the engine and placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene.

Payne continued to increase his speed in attempt to elude officers as they fled down Ashley Phosphate Road towards Dorchester Road, according to the report.

The driver eventually came to a dead-end near a pond in the Cardinal Crest Bluff neighborhood, where he then drove around a chain link fence and into a grassy area near the pond.

Police say the car eventually became stuck in a wooded area on the edge of the pond. Both individuals refused commands to exit the vehicle and continued to make movements inside the car until police broke out the passenger window.

Both were detained and treated by EMS for minor injuries. Police located several used needles and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Michael Payne was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension for a DUI that happened in September of 2017. His bond was set at $25,000.

Kayla Payne was released at the scene.