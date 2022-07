NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday highlighted one of the efforts by the department to reduce gun violence in the area.

According to NCPD, 65 illegally or unlawfully carried guns were seized by officers during the month of June alone.

59 arrests were made in connection to the seizures.

A photo of the guns provided by NCPD also shows many of the guns alongside ammunition and, in some cases, money.