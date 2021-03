NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Jaylyn Green (19) in connection to an August 23, 2020 murder.

According to NCPD, the murder happened on the 3800 block of Verde Avenue.

Green is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to NCPD, Green was “being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on unrelated charges.”