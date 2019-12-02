NCPD asks for the public’s help in identifying subject

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured.

NCPD states that there are no warrants for the subject’s arrest, but he is wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery on November 16.

The robbery occurred at the Complete Corner Store at 4503 Spruill Ave.

According to the NCPD request for information, the individual was “said to be armed with a black in color pistol.” The subject was seen approaching Spruill Ave from Leesville Rd before the robbery and “running up Leesville Rd. toward Rugheimer Ave after being confronted by the armed clerk.”

Individuals with any information are asked to call the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076. Individuals can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.