NCPD: Auto-vs-pedestrian collision on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Friday responded to an auto-vs-pedestrian collision on Rivers Avenue at Stokes Road.

According to NCPD, all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue were closed to traffic for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital following the accident. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

