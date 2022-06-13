NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) will conduct monthly “traffic enforcement blitzes” throughout the summer.

Beginning the week of June 14 and lasting for two weeks each, officers will be cracking down on speeding, focusing on various areas across the city.

The first “blitz” will be in the Wescott area. Enhanced patrols will be present in other neighborhoods as well.

NCPD said that speeding is one of the biggest problems in the community. Drivers are asked to slow down and obey posted speed limits.