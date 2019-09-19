NCPD, CCSO bomb squad responding to ‘suspicious package’ call in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a suspicious package call in North Charleston.

Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department told News 2 the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Bryhawke Circle near Cross County Road.

North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire and The Charleston County Bomb Squad’s assessment team are currently on scene.

Photo: Brandy Watts Miller

Photo: Brandy Watts Miller

Photo: Brandy Watts Miller

