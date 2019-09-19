NCPD, CCSO bomb squad responding to ‘suspicious package’ call in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a suspicious package call in North Charleston.
Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department told News 2 the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Bryhawke Circle near Cross County Road.
North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire and The Charleston County Bomb Squad’s assessment team are currently on scene.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.