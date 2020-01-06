SCHP charge man with DUI, child endangerment after pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has released details of a short pursuit that occurred in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

Darrius Troy Sherman has been charged with DUI, failure to stop for a blue light, and child endangerment, according to SCHP.

Troopers say that they were conducting traffic stops at a checkpoint on Stall Rd and Sherman “fled the scene in his vehicle.” There were three people, including one child, in the car at the time.

The chase only lasted about two minutes, ending with Sherman pulling over and surrendering.

SCHP reported no injuries.

Sherman has been released on a $2225.00 bond