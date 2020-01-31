NCPD Chief Burgess withdraws from running for Director of Department of Public Safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess has withdrawn from the running to become the Director of the S.C. Public Safety Department.

Burgess was nominated by Governor McMaster and was set to assume the new position in February.

In a letter sent from Burgess to Gov. McMaster, Burgess said that while he was honored and humbled by the nomination, “it has taken an emotional toll on [his] family.”

Burgess noted that his family has always supported him in his career, and in this case, he felt he must support them and place them first.

Gov. McMaster released the following statement in response to the withdrawal: