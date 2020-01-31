NCPD Chief Burgess withdraws from running for Director of Department of Public Safety

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess has withdrawn from the running to become the Director of the S.C. Public Safety Department.
Burgess was nominated by Governor McMaster and was set to assume the new position in February.
In a letter sent from Burgess to Gov. McMaster, Burgess said that while he was honored and humbled by the nomination, “it has taken an emotional toll on [his] family.”
Burgess noted that his family has always supported him in his career, and in this case, he felt he must support them and place them first.
Gov. McMaster released the following statement in response to the withdrawal:
“Chief Burgess has dedicated his life to serving South Carolinians as a law enforcement officer and has an astounding body of work to show for it. Most importantly, he’s a great man who has proven he has the qualities that would have made him a transformational leader at the Department of Public Safety. That he is prioritizing his family over his nomination to lead the agency says all anyone needs to know about Chief Burgess, and I find great comfort in knowing that he’s not going far and will continue to serve our people through his leadership at the North Charleston Police Department.”