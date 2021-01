NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s Police Chief and members of local advocacy groups will address domestic violence concerns during a news conference on Tuesday.

Chief Reggie Burgess will be joined by leaders from My Sister’s House, MAD USA, Inc., and Palmetto Hope Network to address a rise in domestic violence cases in the community.

The news conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed live at counton2.com.