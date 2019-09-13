NCPD collects more than 4,000 cases of water for Dorian relief in the Bahamas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanks to community efforts, the North Charleston Police Department collected more than 4,000 cases of water to aid victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The department’s ‘Operation S.W.A.T.,’ which stands for Sending Water to Abaco and Treasure Cay, was conducted at a number of locations throughout the City of North Charleston and resulted in 4,055 cases of bottled water being donated to relief efforts.

They also collected 100 tarps, 80 gas cans, 14 gallons of water, 7 chainsaws, 4 blades, 4 generators, and various other tools.

A number of community members and businesses helped them collect the supplies, including the Walterboro Police Department who collected 46 cases for the mission.

North Charleston PD’s spokeswoman, Karley Ash said 1,400 cases of water has already been shipped to the Bahamas.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our police department,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “These folks need our help and I couldn’t be more proud of what our people working with us here in the city are doing–thinking about other people.”

Donations To The Bahamas Joining the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts for the people impacted in the Bahamas, we asked residents and businesses to give generously, and give generously they have. Posted by North Charleston Government on Thursday, September 12, 2019