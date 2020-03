NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is hosting free Community Narcan Training on Saturday.

The event is open to anyone and will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Northwoods Community Center.

Narcan (Naloxone) is a medication used to counteract opioid overdoses. It is available in shot and nasal spray forms.

Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in as little as two minutes, depending on how it is administered.