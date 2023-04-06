American Football and Helmet on the Field (Getty)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department’s Cops Athletic Program is partnering with VTO Sports USA to host an Elite 100 Football Showcase on April 23.

Players from eighth grade to high school are invited to participate.

The camps “give high school football prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school players.”

Players will demonstrate skills, conduct drills, and play in 1v1 and 7v7 games.

Athletes can also get information on NCAA eligibility and the college recruiting process.

The event is being held at the Charleston County School Stadium (3659 W Montague Avenue) and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Click here for more information and to register.