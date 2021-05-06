NCPD cracking down on curfews at popular teen hangout spots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday announced curfews at popular hangout locations for teens in an effort to curb “potentially dangerous activities.”

According to NCPD, officers “have faced challenges from large groups of unsupervised juveniles, leading to fights, disruption of businesses, and disturbing the peace in retail locations” like Northwoods Mall, Northwoods Cinema, Tanger Outlet, and Frankie’s Fun Park.

After 6:00 p.m. at the mall and movie theater, individuals under 17 are not allowed in without a parent or guardian.

At Frankie’s Fun Park, those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 7:00 p.m.

NCPD hopes that enforcing the curfews, which many of the establishments already have, will prevent kids from getting in trouble.