NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer was involved in a fatal collision Tuesday night while responding to a call.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

According to NCPD, the woman who was driving the other car died.

NCPD was responding to a reported shooting on West Montague Avenue when the collision took place. The victim of that shooting was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

