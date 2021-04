NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday responded to a report of explosive devices in the Elms Apartments at 2600 Elms Plantation Boulevard.

Officers arrived around 1:24 p.m. and conducted a search with an explosive detection dog.

NCPD searched the interior and exterior of the complex and found nothing.

No further information is available at this time.