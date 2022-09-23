NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son.

According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots down the road.

Officers responded and found a man with a firearm in his hand and another man in the driveway dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

NCPD determined that the man holding the gun was the son of the victim, and investigators believe he shot the victim is self defense.

Detectives have contacted the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the investigation is ongoing, but no charges have yet been filed.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.