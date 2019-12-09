Live Now
NCPD: Gun found in trash can at Cathedral Church

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was called to Cathedral Church on Ashley Phosphate Road on Monday in response to a firearm found in a trash can.

The report states that upon arrival, a witness told officers that he saw someone “run across [the] campus and [throw] a firearm in the trash.”

The suspect then ran towards Stratton Capers, according to the witness.

The witness described the suspect as a black male wearing jeans and a hoodie.

The weapon did not appear in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, according to NCPD.

NCPD plans to complete a trace form on the weapon.

