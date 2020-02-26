NCPD hopes to locate man who may have witnessed an armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston hope you can help them identify a man who may have witnessed an armed robbery on Greenridge Road.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the robbery happened at the Krishna Indian Store on February 19th around 8:00 p.m.

This individual is not wanted for the incident and there are no warrants for him, police say he was merely shopping inside the store at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sanchez, the North Charleston Police Dept., the NCPD Tip Line, or Crime Stoppers.